Maharashtra: 9-year-old dies while watching Dahi Handi event

A nine-year-old girl died and another was injured as a balcony of a house collapsed on a crowd of people watching a Dahi Handi event in Buldhana district of eastern Maharashtra on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Mansinghpura area of Deulgaon Raja town around 8 pm. One end of the rope from which the Dahi Handi was hung was fastened to the balcony, a police official said. The rope broke and the entire balcony came down on the spectators below, he said.

Meanwhile, atleast 35 Govindas have suffered injuries during the Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai so far. Of them, four have been admitted to hospitals - two each in civic-run KEM Hospital at Parel in central Mumbai and Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar," officials said.Twenty-two of them are being getting treatment at the out-patient departments (OPDs) in state-run and municipal hospitals.