Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Calls Narayan Rane’s Remarks ‘A Reflection of BJP’s True Nature

Union Minister Narayan Rane made a sharp remark during a rally in Kudala for Nilesh Rane’s election campaign. He stated that if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive today, he would have shot Uddhav Thackeray. This comment was made in the context of his criticism of Uddhav's handling of the Shiv Sena and his political stance. Narayan Rane also claimed that Uddhav Thackeray used Hindutva as a tool to become Chief Minister, yet had only worked for two days in the ministry in the past two and a half years, and now he was asking to be reinstated as the CM.

In response to Rane’s comments, Aditya Thackeray, former minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, strongly criticized him. Aditya called the statement vile and stated that such offensive remarks only reflect the malice in Rane’s mind. He denounced Rane’s public threat against Uddhav and described the comments as an expression of BJP’s true nature. Aaditya added that Rane’s criticism of Uddhav Thackeray was nothing new, as he has been receiving salary for 20 years to target the Thackeray family.

Aditya Thackeray also expressed admiration for NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who he said had spoken clearly and honestly about the political climate. He implied that many politicians joined BJP out of fear of agencies like ED, referencing Eknath Shinde as an example who, according to Aditya, joined the BJP to avoid imprisonment.

Narayan Rane also made a prediction about the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, claiming that Uddhav Thackeray’s faction would not win more than 25 seats. He criticized Uddhav's language and accused him of undermining the Shiv Sena's legacy with his behavior, even suggesting that Uddhav's actions were harming the party’s potential.