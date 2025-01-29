Maharashtra Accident: 1 Woman Killed, 45 Injured As Bus Carrying Devotees From Pune Overturns in Dharashiv

Dharashiv, Maharashtra (January 29, 2025): A private bus carrying pilgrims from Moshi in Pune district overturned near a ghat in Tuljapur at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The bus was returning after the devotees offered prayers at Goddess Tuljabhavani temple. The incident left one woman dead and 45 others injured, with 18 in critical condition.

The bus, carrying 46 people, departed from Moshi at 6 a.m. and arrived in Tuljapur around 1 p.m. After paying their respects to the goddess, the group began their return journey to Moshi at 6 p.m. The bus overturned at a sharp turn near the ghat.

Local residents and police rushed to the scene and took the injured to nearby hospitals. Rekha Ganpat Ovhal, a woman devotee from Moshi, died in the accident. The other 45 injured passengers, all from Moshi and Dudulgaon, were taken to Tuljapur District Hospital.

Among the injured were Shantabai Babu Borate, Chanda Shinde, Vijaya Deepak Sable, Sujit Boke, Bhavana Nakhale, Usha Shinde, Laxmi Dhotre, Rani Phadtare, Asha Ramkare, Sarika Kute, and others, including the bus driver Dnyaneshwar Baraskar.

Passes for darshan were found in the bus and with some of the injured.