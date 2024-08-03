Maharashtra Accident: One Injured After Truck Carrying Hydrogen Gas Cylinders Overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at Vasai Phata

One person was injured in a fire after a tuck carrying hydrogen gas cylinders overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at Vasai Phata on Saturday morning (August 3). After receiving information, firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

According to the information shared by news agency ANI, the truck driver lost control, and the vehicle overturned on the highway after colliding with a divider. Due to this, major traffic congestion has been reported on Ghodbunder Road.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area and opt for alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in the traffic jam. More details about the incident are awaited.