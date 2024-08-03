Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Traffic Update: Massive Traffic Jam Near Vasai Towards Gujarat Side Due to Truck Accident (Watch Video)

Massive traffic jam reported on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway towards Gujarat side after a truck carrying hydrogen gas cylinders overturned near Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday, August 3. According to the information, when a truck overturned on the road, cylinders fell on the road, and one of them burst into flames. The driver sustained injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

A video shared on the social media site X (formerly Twitter) shows gas cylinders spread on the road and a huge truck lying on the other side of the road, which causes congestion on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. Long traffic can also be seen in the video.

Also Read | Maharashtra Accident: One Injured After Truck Carrying Hydrogen Gas Cylinders Overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at Vasai Phata.

According to the information, vehicles traveling towards Gujarat were halted for several hours, while those traveling towards Mumbai also faced delays near Ghodbunder road.

Visuals From Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

What a #huge_traffic on #Mumbai_Ahmedabad highway! Those who are stuck in this unusual jam on #NH_48 said that they can’t move an inch for hours!! #Reason: A truck, carrying hydrogen cylinders, toppled in the night and canisters are spread on the carriageway! @mid_daypic.twitter.com/D4be2XV4WR — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) August 3, 2024

The Thane city police have issued an advisory for the vehicular moment and asked residents to avoid using Ghodbunder road for visiting Vasai and Gujarat. Vehicular traffic was temporarily diverted via Bhiwandi.