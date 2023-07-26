Maharashtra: Action against illegal sand dredging in Thane

The revenue department officials have destroyed equipment worth Rs 1 crore used in illegal dredging of sand in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Following complaints, a raid was conducted at a creek in Mumbra area on Tuesday, Thane tehsildar Yuvraj Bangar told PTI. Various equipment, including barges, worth Rs 1 crore were destroyed during the drive, he said.

On July 25, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has directed that all roads damaged due to rains in the city be repaired by the civic body on priority. The city received a total of 762.84 mm of rainfall between July 17 and 5.30 pm on July 24, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said in a release on Tuesday. Bangar, who held a review meeting on Monday, has asked the civic engineers to first attend to the potholes on flyovers in the city and ensure they are repaired, it said.