Maharashtra ahead of other states in ease of doing business, says official

Maharashtra has emerged as the leader in ease of doing business evaluation across all states in India, a top bureaucrat in the state government said.

Dr Harshadeep Kamble, Principal Secretary, Industries, said a report published by UK India Business Council makes it clear that Maharashtra is number one compared to other states and Union Territories in India in terms of doing business.

The report, ‘Doing Business in India: The UK Perspective (2022 Edition)’ is the UK India Business Council’s eighth annual report in which views and experiences of UK businesses and higher education institutions on India’s business environment are showcased, Kamble told PTI.

The report states that Maharashtra was the highest rated state in terms of the operating environment, followed by Gujarat, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

It ranks Maharashtra at number one amongst the states and UTs in India, with a score of 3.33 out of 5, followed by Gujarat, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, he said.

It was determined that Maharashtra outranks every state and UT in terms of providing a conducive business environment to the investors, he further stated.