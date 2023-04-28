Maharashtra: AIKS calls off long march after government accepts their demands

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) called off its ongoing long march in Ahmednagar district after the Maharashtra government assured that its demands over farmers’ issues will be met.

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said he had a meeting with AIKS leaders. We (the government) took some decisions and gave an assurance that all decisions will be implemented in a time-bound manner, he said at a joint press conference with AIKS leaders.

He was happy that the AIKS called off the long march in response to the government’s decisions, the minister added. More than 15,000 farmers had set out on the foot march on Wednesday to press for demands including adequate compensation for land acquisition and remunerative prices for milk, cotton and other crops.

Several women were also part of the march which started from Akole in Ahmednagar district and was to end in front of Vikhe Patil’s office at Loni, 230 km away, on Friday, farmers, who have been opposing import of milk and dairy products, also demanded adequate compensation for crop loss due to natural calamities, increased pension for peasants, agricultural workers and destitutes, medical insurance and housing facilities.

AIKS had earlier said that Vikhe Patil invited them for talks on Tuesday and some progress was made regarding his revenue and dairy development departments in the discussions. But no other minister was present with regard to the issues raised by the AIKS and hence it decided to go ahead with the march, it said.