Maharashtra Aims for USD 1 Trillion Economy by 2027-28, says Governor Ramesh Bais

Governor Ramesh Bais informed the state legislature on Tuesday that the Maharashtra Government has established an ambitious objective of achieving a one trillion dollar economy by 2027-28.

Addressing the legislators during the commencement of a day-long special session at Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai, Bais emphasized that this target aligns with the nation's aim of reaching a five trillion dollar economy.

In this year, 75 projects with Rs. 61,576 crore investment have been approved under the Package Scheme of Incentives, which will generate more than 53,000 employment opportunities in the state, he said.

He mentioned that Maharashtra leads the nation in attracting foreign direct investment, with the state receiving Rs. 65,500 crore in FDI. This investment constitutes 38.78% of the total FDI in the country.

Additionally, in January 2024, the state government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs. 3.53 lakh crore during the World Economic Forum held in Davos. These agreements are anticipated to generate around two lakh job opportunities.