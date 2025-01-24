Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Encourages Party Workers to Focus on Securing Majority in Local Body Elections

After the assembly elections, Maharashtra will hold local body elections. To prepare for this, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar urged party members to focus on the upcoming elections. He emphasized the need for diligent and strategic work, stating, “The distance may seem long, but time passes quickly. Stay focused and work smartly,” especially addressing new members.

Under his leadership, around 50 office bearers and political representatives from various villages joined the NCP. During the meeting, Pawar highlighted the importance of enhancing the party’s public image by encouraging new members to take active roles. He assured them, “Our goal is to strengthen the party, and both the NCP and the government fully support this effort.”

Pawar reassured members not to feel overwhelmed while working with the NCP, noting that the party is running a membership drive to boost engagement from all societal segments. He stressed the urgency of preparing for the local body elections, saying, “These elections are approaching quickly. We performed well in the assembly elections because the people supported us. Now it’s our responsibility to address their concerns.”

He announced that the party is creating a structured work plan to keep members engaged and proactive, which will include programs for ongoing interaction with constituents. “We don’t just engage in politics; we recognize the challenges people face and strive to solve them,” he added. At the event, NCP State President and MP Sunil Tatkare encouraged new members, stating, “Your enthusiasm for joining will further strengthen our organization. Let’s work together to shape the future and advance Ajit Pawar’s vision.”