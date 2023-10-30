Maharashtra always on alert: Devendra Fadnavis after Kerala serial blasts

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, clarified that there hasn't been any specific alert following the incidents in Kerala. He emphasized that the police maintain a constant state of vigilance due to the inclusion of major cities such as Mumbai and Pune within the state.

Shockwaves shook Kerala on Sunday morning as multiple bombings at a Christian religious gathering in a convention centre near Kochi left two ladies dead and fifty-one injured, some critically. Asked if any special alerts or instructions were issued by his home department, Fadnavis, who was in Nagpur, said, No special alert has been issued for Mumbai or the state in the backdrop of the Kerala blasts. However, the state is always alert because key cities like Mumbai and Pune are here. Fadnavis said they are keeping a close eye on the situation in Kerala.

The blasts took place at an international convention centre in Kalamassery where hundreds of followers of the minority Christian group Jehovah’s Witnesses had assembled on the concluding day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.