Maharashtra: Angry Over Baby’s Crying, Woman Kills Her 8-Month-Old Daughter

Ratnagiri: Mother kills her eight-month-old girl after getting frustrated for continuously crying. This shocking incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kuwarbav-Parasnagar near the city. Deceased girl identified as Huren Asif Naik . Accused mother Shahin Asif Naik has been remanded in police custody for one day by the court.

According to information, Shahin Naik was living in Alore in Chiplun taluka after her marriage. A few days ago, she had come to live in Maheri Kuwarbav-Parasnagar. Her father was admitted to the district government hospital as he was ill. Shahin's younger sister had gone to the hospital to take care of him. She got angry with Huren, who was constantly crying as there was no one at home. She stuffed a piece of cloth into the girl's mouth. Then pinched her nose. Due to this, Huren died of suffocation. After the case was solved, Ratnagiri Rural Police reached the spot and arrested Shahin Naik. She was produced in court on Thursday and the court remanded her in police custody for one day.

When Shahin's younger sister came home in the evening, she did not hear Hureen's voice and asked accused. She said that Hureen was sleeping. However, her sister got suspicious and took Hureen to the district government hospital. At that time, the medical officers there examined her and declared her dead.