Maharashtra: Another Rohit Pawar Supporter Dies of Heart Attack After NCP-SP Candidate's Fluctuating Vote Counts During Election Result 2024

A 45-year-old worker, Nazeer Sayyed, died of a heart attack on the day of vote counting for the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency. Reports say the sudden death occurred after fluctuating vote counts for Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Rohit Pawar.

Sayyed’s passing follows the earlier death of Yejerav Kale, a 60-year-old resident of Karjat taluka, who also died of a heart attack while watching the election results. Kale’s heart attack occurred after hearing of Pawar's temporary setback during the vote count.

Pawar, who contested from the NCP-SP alliance, secured a narrow victory with a lead of 1,243 votes. He received 1,27,676 votes, while his rival, Ram Shinde of the BJP, garnered 1,26,433 votes. The fluctuating vote counts created anxiety among Pawar’s supporters, which may have contributed to the fatal incidents.

These are the second and third deaths in Karjat taluka related to the election results.