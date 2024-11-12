Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: 485 Cartons Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Chandrapur District (Watch Video)

In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections authorities in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, authorities seized 485 cartons of illicit liquor at the Maharashtra-Telangana border checkpoint. Officials suspect the liquor was intended to influence voters in the assembly elections. This is not the first time that such a instance has been reported cash, narcotics, liquor and other precious metals worth ₹252 crore were seized in poll-bound Maharashtra from October 15 to November 4.

The model code of conduct for the November 20 assembly elections in the state came into effect on October 15.Maharashtra is set to hold its elections in a single phase on November 20. The election results along with vote counting scheduled for three days later on November 23, 2024. Ruling BJP is contesting the state polls in an alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP. As part of the Mahayuti Alliance seat-sharing formula, BJP will fight 148 seats, Shiv Sena will contest on 80 and NCP will contest on 53 Assembly constituencies.

Similarly, Congress is contesting the election as part of the MVA or Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The Congress will be contesting on 101 seats. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will fight on 94 seats and NCP (SP) on 88 seats.Of the total 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, 29 have been designated for Scheduled Castes, 234 are general seats and 25 Assembly constituencies are marked for the Scheduled Tribes.



