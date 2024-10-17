Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: AAP Unlikely To Contest Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unlikely to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. The party aims to concentrate its efforts on the Delhi elections, prioritizing a clear message to voters and avoiding any potential confusion that could result in the fragmentation of anti-BJP votes in these two states.

Sources indicate that the AAP is prioritizing the strengthening of the INDIA Bloc. While the Maharashtra unit of AAP is eager to participate in the elections for organizational expansion, approval from the party's top leadership is unlikely to be granted. The sources further mentioned, "Our focus is Delhi and we don't want to create further confusion in minds of voters in Maharashtra which could lead to splitting anti-BJP votes."

Also Read| Haryana Poll Results Will Not Impact Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Says NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar.

On October 11, Sandeep Pathak, the National General Secretary (Organisation) of the AAP and Rajya Sabha MP, conducted a crucial meeting at the party headquarters to strategize booth preparations for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. The meeting saw participation from office bearers at both the state and booth levels, where Pathak engaged directly with the workers. He stated, "AAP is fully prepared for the Assembly polls and emphasized the need to further strengthen the already robust organization in Delhi, ensuring that every booth in the state is fortified."