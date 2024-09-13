Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP Assigns Six Key Leaders for Campaign Ahead of Polls

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, six BJP leaders have been assigned special responsibilities for campaign planning. The leaders are Chandrasekhar Bawankule for Vidarbha, Ashok Chavan for Marathwada, Ravindra Chavan for Konkan, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol for West Maharashtra, Girish Mahajan for North Maharashtra, and Ashish Shelar for Mumbai. Former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve will chair the Coordination Committee for Elections. These leaders will execute programs from the party headquarters in Delhi and the regional office in Mumbai.

The BJP will contest 160 seats this election, aiming to win 125. In 2014, the party secured 122 seats, which dropped to 105 in 2019. The party plans to announce at least 50 candidates during the Navratri festival, with seat allocations for the Mahayuti expected to be finalized then.

Demonstrations will be held statewide by the state BJP on Friday to protest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on reservations, with the slogan "Hatao Congress, Save Reservations."