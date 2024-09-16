Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP State President Reveals Updated Seat Allocation for Mahayuti

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has responded to the statement made by Shinde group MLA Sanjay Gaikwad regarding Rahul Gandhi. Bawankule clarified that he does not support Gaikwad but emphasized that the real threat to reservation policies comes from Congress. He stated, "The real killer of reservation is Congress."

Bawankule criticized Rahul Gandhi's remarks about canceling reservations, asserting that the sentiments expressed by Gandhi reflect the views of three generations of Congress leaders, including Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi. He accused the NDA government of making statements about changing the constitution, claiming that this reveals the true face of Congress as the "real killer of reservation." He urged Jarange Patil to discuss Rahul Gandhi's statement as well.

In his comments on the seat distribution within the Grand Alliance, Bawankule announced that the formula for contesting 80-90 seats is no longer valid. He expressed support for the three leaders of the Mahayuti, stating that their focus is not on specific numbers but rather on where their candidates can win. He claimed that it is the insistence of the Mahayuti that only elected candidates will be considered.

Bawankule also addressed the recent visit of Congress MLA Amin Patel to Fadnavis' bungalow for Ganapati darshan, dismissing it as a non-issue with no political significance.

Regarding the announcement of seat allotments, Bawankule mentioned that there is a consensus on 70 percent of the seats within the Grand Alliance. He indicated that all three leaders will hold a press conference soon to provide further details. He also noted that while the Mahavikas Aghadi previously claimed to have a formula for the Grand Alliance, they seem unaware of the informal discussions regarding the survey.