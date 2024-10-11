Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP Will Sweep Upcoming Polls in State, Says JP Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Friday expressed confidence that the party would also sweep the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, following its success in Haryana. During his visit to the Shri Naina Devi temple, Nadda stated that the public was pleased with the performance of the BJP government at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to a group of reporters, Nadda said the BJP had achieved a lot in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir and credit for this goes to the people and the almighty.

Also Read| Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Poised for Another Setback in Pune as Sanjay Kakde Eyes Move To Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Highlighting the party's recent achievements, BJP President J P Nadda attributed the victories in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to the support of the people and divine blessings. Nadda, who also serves as Union Health Minister, visited the Shri Naina Devi temple to express his gratitude following the party's electoral successes.