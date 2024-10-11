Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Poised for Another Setback in Pune as Sanjay Kakde Eyes Move To Sharad Pawar's NCP

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and the Mahayuti faced significant setbacks in Maharashtra. Following this, as the state approaches the Assembly elections, there has been a notable exodus from the BJP. After prominent leaders like Samrajitsinh Ghattge in Kolhapur and Harshvardhan Patil in Indapur left the party, it appears another significant leader from Pune, Sanjay Kakade, is preparing to join Sharad Pawar's faction. This development could pose a considerable challenge for the BJP in Pune as the Assembly elections approach.

Sanjay Kakade, a former MP and state vice president of the BJP, has indicated that he is likely to resign from the party and join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar. Reports suggest that he is scheduled to meet Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday and plans to resign from his position as state vice president on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Kakade expressed his dissatisfaction with the BJP, stating, "There is no work left for me in the BJP. I cannot just sit and watch. I hold the position of state vice president of the BJP, but I will resign from this position on Tuesday. There is nothing to do here. One shouldn't just sit and draw a salary. Nor should one expect a position without any responsibilities."

In response to the speculations regarding Kakade's potential shift to Sharad Pawar's faction, Jayant Patil, the state president of the NCP, mentioned that they have not yet received a call from Kakade.