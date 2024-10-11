Maharashtra State Government Urges Central Government to Raise Non-Creamy Layer Annual Income Limit

Maharashtra state cabinet has taken a major decision regarding the non-creamy layer certificate, which is crucial for availing OBC reservation benefits. The cabinet has decided to request the central government to increase the income limit for the non-creamy layer category. Government has classified OBC reservations into different categories. Affluent individuals within the OBC category are excluded from reservation, while provisions have been made for economically weaker citizens.

Affluent citizens in the OBC category are referred to as the 'creamy layer,' while the poor are referred to as 'non-creamy layer.' To avail the benefits of reservation, individuals in this group need a 'non-creamy layer' certificate. The central government has set the criteria for this, and the certificate is issued by the Tehsil office. For availing OBC or women's reservation, a 'non-creamy layer' certificate must be submitted.

According to the decision taken by the state government in the cabinet, a request will be made to the central government to increase the income limit for the non-creamy layer. It has been recommended to raise the non-creamy layer income limit, which currently stands at ₹8 lakhs, to ₹15 lakhs, for those who do not fall into the advanced or affluent groups.

Is the decision influenced by Haryana? A month before the Haryana elections, Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini increased the annual income limit for the creamy layer from ₹6 lakhs to ₹8 lakhs. Now, with elections approaching in Maharashtra in the coming days, this decision is considered significant.

Corporations for Shimpi, Gavli, Ladshakhiya Vani-Vani, Lohar, Nathpanthi communities: In today's cabinet meeting, a decision was made to establish separate corporations for various social groups in the state. A corporation named "Solah Kulswamini Economic Development Corporation (subsidiary)" was established for the Ladshakhiya Vani-Vani community, while the Brahmlin Acharya Divyanand Puriji Maharaj Economic Development Corporation (subsidiary) was established for the Lohar community. For the Shimpi community, the Sant Namdev Maharaj Economic Development Corporation (subsidiary) was set up, while the Shri Krishna Economic Development Corporation was created for the Gavli community. Corporations were also established for the Lohar and Nathpanthi communities. These subsidiaries will receive a share capital of ₹50 crore.

Increase in honorarium for madrasa teachers: In today’s cabinet meeting, a decision was made to increase the honorarium for D.Ed. and B.Ed. teachers in madrasas. Under the Dr. Zakir Hussain Madrasa Modernization Scheme, teachers are hired on a contractual basis in madrasas across the state to provide education in mathematics, science, social studies, Hindi, Marathi, English, and Urdu alongside traditional religious education.

Currently, D.Ed. teachers receive an honorarium of ₹6,000, which will be increased to ₹16,000. Additionally, the honorarium for B.A.-B.Ed. and B.Sc.-B.Ed. teachers who teach secondary subjects will be increased from ₹8,000 to ₹18,000.