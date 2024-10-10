Mumbai: BMC Takes Steps to Honor Citizens' End-of-Life Wishes After Supreme Court Ruling

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated measures to empower citizens to ensure their end-of-life wishes are respected. In a move aimed at simplifying the process for families of critically ill patients, the civic body has appointed Medical Health Officers in all 24 wards to facilitate the fulfillment of patients' last desires.

This initiative comes in the wake of a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court, which has affirmed the right of individuals to have their end-of-life wishes honored. Often, families of critically ill patients encounter confusion when loved ones are placed on life support without a chance of recovery. To mitigate such distressing scenarios, the court has underscored the significance of "Living Wills" or "Advance Medical Directives."

In the case of Common Causes v. Union of India (Misc Application No. 1699 of 2019 in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 215 of 2005), the Supreme Court ruled that individuals have the right to plan for a dignified death. The ruling allows citizens to pre-determine their medical treatment preferences should they become incapacitated and unable to communicate.

To implement this ruling, citizens are required to submit their Advance Medical Directives to local government authorities, such as municipal corporations, municipalities, or panchayats, where these documents will be securely stored.

The BMC has streamlined this process for the public. Alongside the Medical Health Officers designated as custodians of these directives, the civic body has also appointed Assistant Health Officers and Deputy Executive Health Officers to assist residents in filing their documents related to birth and death registrations.

For added convenience, the BMC is developing a digital submission system that will allow residents to file their Advance Medical Directives online through the municipal website using the SAP system. The names, phone numbers, and email addresses of the custodians are available online for public reference.

This initiative ensures that individuals can retain control over their medical treatment preferences in critical situations, alleviating the burden on families during emotionally challenging times.