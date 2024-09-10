Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Launches Campaign to Promote 10 Key Government Schemes

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has initiated a campaign to highlight 10 key schemes implemented by his Mahayuti government. These schemes are designed to benefit various groups including youth, women, farmers, and the elderly.

Under the newly launched 'Ladki Bahin Kutumb Bhet Abhiyaan' on Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena party aims to connect with over one crore families across Maharashtra. This initiative comes amid tensions within the ruling alliance regarding the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’. A Shiv Sena minister has criticized ally NCP and its president Ajit Pawar for allegedly excluding Shinde's name from advertisements and promotional materials related to the government's flagship scheme. The state assembly elections are anticipated to take place in November.

The CM, who launched the campaign on Monday, said his party workers will try to increase the awareness of 10 government schemes like the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides Rs 1,500 every month to eligible women in the state, the Mukhyamantri Yuva Prashikshan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Vayoshree Yojana, Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana and Mukhyamantri Electricity Pump Bill Waiver scheme, among others.

The campaign is designed to evaluate whether families are benefiting from government schemes and to identify any issues they encounter in accessing these benefits, Shinde stated. He emphasized that the women empowerment scheme is expected to contribute positively to the state's economy. Additionally, Shinde noted that the progress of the campaign will be tracked by party workers using a geo-tracking application.