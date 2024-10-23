Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: CM Shinde Reschedules Nomination Filing to October 28

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske told LokmatTimes.com that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will file his nomination papers for the 2024 Assembly elections on October 28, 2024, instead of the previously scheduled date of October 24, 2024.

The nomination papers for Chief Minister Shinde were initially scheduled to be filed on October 24, 2024, for the 147 Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency. However, as nomination papers for Mahayuti candidates across Maharashtra need to be filed in their respective assembly constituencies, the October 24 date has been cancelled. MP Mhaske informed that CM Shinde will now file his nomination papers on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 9:00 AM.

Meanwhile, in a historic first, MNS party chief Raj Thackeray will personally attend the nomination filing of Avinash Jadhav, the official MNS candidate for 148 Thane City Assembly constituency, on Thursday, October 24 at 10 AM.

A procession will commence from the party's central office with great fanfare. This marks the first time in history that an MNS candidate will file nomination papers in the presence of Raj Thackeray. The procession route will extend from the central office through Ram Maruti Road, past Dagadi School, to the Collector's Office.