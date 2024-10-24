Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates; Check Who Made The Cut

Congress Candidate List Maharashtra: With the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 approaching, all parties are now announcing their candidate lists. The anticipation for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates has been high. Congress has taken the lead in this regard and has announced its first candidate list. This list includes 48 candidates. Few hours ago, Sharad Pawar's NCP released its first list of 45 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

In Congress's first list, senior leaders such as former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, State President Nana Patole, and Balasaheb Thorat are included.

Kala Kuan - Adv. K.C. Padavi (ST) Shahada - Rajendra Kumar Krushnarao Gavit (ST) Nandurbar - Kiran Damodar Tadvi (ST) Nagpur - Shri Krishna Kumar Surupsing Naik (ST) Sakri - ST Pravin Bapu Chaure Dhule Rural - Kunal Rohidas Patil Raver - Adv. Dhananjay Shirish Chaudhari Malkapur - Rajesh Panditrao Ekade Chikhli - Rahul Siddhivinayak Bondre Risod - Amit Subhashrao Zanak Dhamangaon Railway - Prof. Virendra Walmikrao Jagtap Amravati - Dr. Sunil Deshmukh Teosa - Adv. Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur Achalpur - Aniruddha Bablubhau Subhanrao Deshmukh Deoli - Ranjit Pratap Kamble Nagpur South-West -Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe Nagpur Central - Bunty Baba Shelke Nagpur West - Vikas P. Thackeray Nagpur North - SC Dr. Nitin Kashinath Raut Sakoli -Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole Gondia - Gopaldas Shankarlal Agarwal Rajura - Subhash Ramchandrarao Dhote Brahmapuri - Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar Chimur - Satish Manohar Rao Warjukar Hadgaon - Madhavrao Nivruttirao Pawar Patil Bhokar - Tirupati Baburao Kadam Kondekar Naygaon - Meenal Niranjan Patil (Khatgaonkar) Pathri - Suresh Ambadas Warpudkar Fulambri - Vilas Keshavrao Autade Mira Bhayander - Syed Muzaffar Hussain Malad West - Aslam. Shaikh Chandivali - Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan Dharavi -Dr. Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad (ST) Mumbadevi - Amin Amirali Patel Purandar - Sanjay Chandrakant Jagtap Bhor - Sangram Anantrao Thopte Kasba Peth - Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar Sangamner - Vijay Balasaheb Thorat Shirdi - Prabhavathi J. Ghogre Latur Rural - Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh Latur City - Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh Akkalkot - Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre Karad South - Prithviraj Chavan Kolhapur South - Ruturaj Sanjay Patil Karveer - Rahul Pandurang Patil Hatkanangle -Raju Jaywantrao Awale (SC) Palus-Kadegaon - Dr. Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam Jat - Vikramsinh Balasaheb Sawant

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have also announced their first candidate lists for the assembly elections. The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has announced 65 candidates, while Sharad Pawar's NCP has announced 45 candidates.