Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates; Check Who Made The Cut
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 24, 2024 09:25 PM2024-10-24T21:25:44+5:302024-10-24T21:46:26+5:30
Congress Candidate List Maharashtra: With the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 approaching, all parties are now announcing their candidate lists. ...
Congress Candidate List Maharashtra: With the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 approaching, all parties are now announcing their candidate lists. The anticipation for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates has been high. Congress has taken the lead in this regard and has announced its first candidate list. This list includes 48 candidates. Few hours ago, Sharad Pawar's NCP released its first list of 45 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections.
In Congress's first list, senior leaders such as former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, State President Nana Patole, and Balasaheb Thorat are included.
- Kala Kuan - Adv. K.C. Padavi (ST)
- Shahada - Rajendra Kumar Krushnarao Gavit (ST)
- Nandurbar - Kiran Damodar Tadvi (ST)
- Nagpur - Shri Krishna Kumar Surupsing Naik (ST)
- Sakri - ST Pravin Bapu Chaure
- Dhule Rural - Kunal Rohidas Patil
- Raver - Adv. Dhananjay Shirish Chaudhari
- Malkapur - Rajesh Panditrao Ekade
- Chikhli - Rahul Siddhivinayak Bondre
- Risod - Amit Subhashrao Zanak
- Dhamangaon Railway - Prof. Virendra Walmikrao Jagtap
- Amravati - Dr. Sunil Deshmukh
- Teosa - Adv. Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur
- Achalpur - Aniruddha Bablubhau Subhanrao Deshmukh
- Deoli - Ranjit Pratap Kamble
- Nagpur South-West -Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe
- Nagpur Central - Bunty Baba Shelke
- Nagpur West - Vikas P. Thackeray
- Nagpur North - SC Dr. Nitin Kashinath Raut
- Sakoli -Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole
- Gondia - Gopaldas Shankarlal Agarwal
- Rajura - Subhash Ramchandrarao Dhote
- Brahmapuri - Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar
- Chimur - Satish Manohar Rao Warjukar
- Hadgaon - Madhavrao Nivruttirao Pawar Patil
- Bhokar - Tirupati Baburao Kadam Kondekar
- Naygaon - Meenal Niranjan Patil (Khatgaonkar)
- Pathri - Suresh Ambadas Warpudkar
- Fulambri - Vilas Keshavrao Autade
- Mira Bhayander - Syed Muzaffar Hussain
- Malad West - Aslam. Shaikh
- Chandivali - Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan
- Dharavi -Dr. Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad (ST)
- Mumbadevi - Amin Amirali Patel
- Purandar - Sanjay Chandrakant Jagtap
- Bhor - Sangram Anantrao Thopte
- Kasba Peth - Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar
- Sangamner - Vijay Balasaheb Thorat
- Shirdi - Prabhavathi J. Ghogre
- Latur Rural - Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh
- Latur City - Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh
- Akkalkot - Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre
- Karad South - Prithviraj Chavan
- Kolhapur South - Ruturaj Sanjay Patil
- Karveer - Rahul Pandurang Patil
- Hatkanangle -Raju Jaywantrao Awale (SC)
- Palus-Kadegaon - Dr. Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam
- Jat - Vikramsinh Balasaheb Sawant
ब्रेकिंग— Rashmi Puranik (@Marathi_Rash) October 24, 2024
काँग्रेसची पाहिली यादी जारी झाली pic.twitter.com/fmD4UmdCZ4
Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have also announced their first candidate lists for the assembly elections. The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has announced 65 candidates, while Sharad Pawar's NCP has announced 45 candidates.Open in app