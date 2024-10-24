Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates; Check Who Made The Cut

Congress Candidate List Maharashtra: With the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 approaching, all parties are now announcing their candidate lists. The anticipation for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates has been high. Congress has taken the lead in this regard and has announced its first candidate list. This list includes 48 candidates. Few hours ago, Sharad Pawar's NCP released its first list of 45 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections. 

In Congress's first list, senior leaders such as former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, State President Nana Patole, and Balasaheb Thorat are included.

  1. Kala Kuan - Adv. K.C. Padavi (ST)
  2. Shahada - Rajendra Kumar Krushnarao Gavit (ST)
  3. Nandurbar - Kiran Damodar Tadvi (ST)
  4. Nagpur - Shri Krishna Kumar Surupsing Naik (ST)
  5. Sakri - ST Pravin Bapu Chaure
  6. Dhule Rural - Kunal Rohidas Patil
  7. Raver - Adv. Dhananjay Shirish Chaudhari
  8. Malkapur - Rajesh Panditrao Ekade
  9. Chikhli - Rahul Siddhivinayak Bondre
  10. Risod - Amit Subhashrao Zanak
  11. Dhamangaon Railway  - Prof. Virendra Walmikrao Jagtap
  12. Amravati - Dr. Sunil Deshmukh
  13. Teosa - Adv. Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur
  14. Achalpur - Aniruddha Bablubhau Subhanrao Deshmukh
  15. Deoli - Ranjit Pratap Kamble
  16. Nagpur South-West -Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe
  17. Nagpur Central - Bunty Baba Shelke
  18. Nagpur West - Vikas P. Thackeray
  19. Nagpur North - SC Dr. Nitin Kashinath Raut
  20. Sakoli -Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole
  21. Gondia - Gopaldas Shankarlal Agarwal
  22. Rajura - Subhash Ramchandrarao Dhote
  23. Brahmapuri - Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar
  24. Chimur - Satish Manohar Rao Warjukar
  25. Hadgaon - Madhavrao Nivruttirao Pawar Patil
  26. Bhokar - Tirupati Baburao Kadam Kondekar
  27. Naygaon - Meenal Niranjan Patil (Khatgaonkar)
  28. Pathri - Suresh Ambadas Warpudkar
  29. Fulambri - Vilas Keshavrao Autade
  30. Mira Bhayander - Syed Muzaffar Hussain
  31. Malad West - Aslam. Shaikh
  32. Chandivali - Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan
  33. Dharavi -Dr. Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad (ST)
  34. Mumbadevi - Amin Amirali Patel
  35. Purandar - Sanjay Chandrakant Jagtap
  36. Bhor - Sangram Anantrao Thopte
  37. Kasba Peth - Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar
  38. Sangamner - Vijay Balasaheb Thorat
  39. Shirdi - Prabhavathi J. Ghogre
  40. Latur Rural - Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh
  41. Latur City - Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh
  42. Akkalkot - Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre
  43. Karad South - Prithviraj Chavan
  44. Kolhapur South - Ruturaj Sanjay Patil
  45. Karveer - Rahul Pandurang Patil
  46. Hatkanangle -Raju Jaywantrao Awale (SC)
  47. Palus-Kadegaon - Dr. Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam
  48. Jat - Vikramsinh Balasaheb Sawant

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have also announced their first candidate lists for the assembly elections. The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has announced 65 candidates, while Sharad Pawar's NCP has announced 45 candidates.

