Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: EC Reviews Poll Preparedness; Orders Crackdown on Fake News on Social Media

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday ordered a crackdown on fake news circulating on social media in Maharashtra, where assembly elections are scheduled later this year, according to sources. During a review of the state’s poll preparedness, alongside Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, Kumar also urged state police to expedite investigations into electoral offences reported during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

The Election Commission, currently in Mumbai to assess Maharashtra's poll preparedness, held meetings with district electoral officers (DEOs), superintendents of police, municipal commissioners, divisional commissioners, and other senior state government officials.

Taking a strong view, the CEC made it clear that the game of fake news on social media will not be allowed to prevail and directed officials to ensure swift response and action against the menace.

The CEC reviewed the Assured Minimum Facilities at all polling stations and instructed district electoral officers (DEOs) to ensure efficient management of voter queues on polling days. He further directed DEOs to personally inspect polling stations to assess arrangements and ensure provisions like seating for voters in queues, drinking water, and vehicle parking, particularly for booths situated in congested areas.

The CEC also asked the DEOs to ensure proper signages and directions for guiding voters where multiple polling stations are in one location. The term of the Maharashtra assembly is set to end on November 26, with elections expected to be announced next month.

