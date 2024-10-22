Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Former NCP-SP MLA Asif Shaikh Launches Party Named ISLAM in Malegaon

Former MLA Asif Shaikh, who quit the NCP (SCP) two months ago, has launched a new party called the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM). According to Asif, the party has been registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI), and he will contest on its ticket from the Malegaon Central assembly segment — the only seat the party will contest.

Asif Shaikh was defeated by the Asaduddin Owaisi party, AIMIM leader Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique, in 2019. Asif resigned from the Congress party in 2021 and joined the undivided NCP. After the party crisis, he remained with NCP-SP. In August 2024, he quit and told party chief Sharad Pawar and state chief Jayant Patil that he would contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state as an independent candidate.

Speaking to TOI, Asif said that his motive is to develop Malegaon taluka. He said this is a secular party which represents all castes and communities. "Our main agenda will be the overall development of Malegaon," he added.