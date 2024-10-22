Pune Police Seize Rs 5 Crore Cash From Car at Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza

Ahead of the assembly election in Maharashtra, Pune Police officials seized Rs 5 crore in cash from a four-wheeler vehicle at the Khed Shivapur toll plaza along the Mumbai-Bangalore bypass on Monday evening, October 21.

On Monday evening, officials received a tip and intercepted a suspicious car in the area. They found a huge amount of currency in cash, raising concerns about its intended purpose ahead of the Assembly election.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Mumbai To Experience Heat, Yellow Alert Issued for Thane, Pune and Other Districts Today.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the assembly election dates on October 15. Since then, law enforcement agencies have been on duty, and a Model Code of Conduct has been imposed. The police have also been instructed to check vehicles at checkpoints to curb illegal activities during polls that influence the electoral process.

Maharashtra | Pune Rural Police seized cash at Khed Shivapur toll booth during a Nakabandi late evening on 21st October. Officials of Election Commission and Income Tax department are present at Rajagad police station for investigation. Cash could be in crores, counting being… — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

"Pune Rural Police seized cash at Khed Shivapur toll booth during a Nakabandi late evening on 21st October. Officials of Election Commission and Income Tax department are present at Rajagad police station for investigation. Cash could be in crores, counting being done," said Pune Rural Police SP Pankaj Deshmukh, reported news agency ANI.

According to the reports, around 8 PM, police personnel on duty at Khed Shivapur toll plaza stopped a white colour car and found Rs 5 crore in cash. The vehicle’s driver was taken into custody, though further investigation has yet to reveal the source or intended destination of the money. Officials of the Election Commission and Income Tax department are present at Rajagad police station for investigation.

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut attacked the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and accused MLA Shahaji Patil from Sangola. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Raut said, "15 crores were found in the car of an MLA from the Mindhe tribe at the Khed Sivapur toll booth! Who is this MLA? what a bush What a mountain…. Mindhe sent 75 crores to each candidate for the election. This first installment of 15 crores! what bapu..How much are these boxes?"