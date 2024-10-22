Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Mumbai To Experience Heat, Yellow Alert Issued for Thane, Pune and Other Districts Today

After heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, Mumbai to witnessed dry weather this week with light to moderate rain and thundershowers in suburbs. The weather stations in Santacruz and Colaba reported zero mm rain between October 20 to October 21.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra as a predicted Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40 km) at isolated places on Tuesday, October 22.

IMD issued a yellow alert to Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nasik, the Ghats of Nasik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, the Ghats of Pune, the Ghats of Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Satara, the Ghats of Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal districts of Maharashtra.

Morning Visuals from Bandra

VIDEO | Mumbai wakes up to cloudy skies. Visuals from Bandra area.



A low-pressure area system is forming over the Bay of Bengal, leading to thunderstorms in Mumbai for the next 2 to 3 days during the evening. The city's temperature is 28.35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the day is expected to rise 26.99 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 29.81 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 73%, and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai today stands at 294.0, falling in the poor category.