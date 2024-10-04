Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: ‘I Am Not Participating in Seat-Sharing Discussions’, Says Sharad Pawar

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday (October 4) that he is not participating in the seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He mentioned that Jayant Patil is representing the party in these meetings, while Congress is represented by Nana Patole and his colleagues, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) by Sanjay Raut and others. Pawar clarified that there were no major conflicts within the Maha Vikas Aghadi during the Lok Sabha elections, except for an issue in Sangli. He added that the current political atmosphere in Maharashtra is favorable for change, reflecting the people's desire for a new leadership.

Mumbai | On the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar says "I am not participating in the seat-sharing discussions, so it will not be right for me to say anything on that subject. Jayant Patil is present on our behalf in those meetings, he will speak… pic.twitter.com/R7hehN5TKX — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024

"I am not participating in the seat-sharing discussions, so it will not be right for me to say anything on that subject. Jayant Patil is present on our behalf in those meetings, he will speak on this subject. From the Congress side, Nana Patole and some of his colleagues and your Sanjay Raut and some of his other colleagues are involved in the discussion. During the Lok Sabha elections, there was no difference of opinion or conflict within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, it happened only in one place, Sangli. Apart from this, no such incident happened in any district or taluka. People want change in Maharashtra and this situation is favourable for us," said Sharad Pawar.

Also Read| Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra: Congress MP to Unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Kolhapur Today.

Mumbai | On the Maratha reservation, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar says "Everyone has this feeling that reservation should be given. There is nothing wrong with it. But while doing this, it should also be kept in mind that the reservation that other people are getting should also be… pic.twitter.com/odTqOOe2ss — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024

On the Maratha reservation NCP (SP) Chief said, "Everyone has this feeling that reservation should be given. There is nothing wrong with it. But while doing this, it should also be kept in mind that the reservation that other people are getting should also be protected. It should not be harmed in any way. According to the current form of reservation, a reservation above 50% cannot be given and if the reservation has to be taken above 50%, then according to me, the law will have to be changed."