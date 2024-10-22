Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Lawrence Bishnoi To Enter Politics? Notorious Gangster Offered Election Ticket By UBVS

Maharashtra Assembly election is approaching, and political parties are preparing intensively. In this charged atmosphere, an unexpected statement from one party has drawn attention. The North Indian Development Sena (UBVS) has reportedly invited notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to run in the elections and has even compared him to the revered freedom fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently imprisoned in Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad. UBVS president Sunil Shukla has sent a letter to Bishnoi, encouraging him to participate in the Assembly elections. The party has promised that its members will work diligently to ensure his victory if he chooses to run. Additionally, UBVS has already selected four candidates for the Mumbai Assembly elections. Shukla mentioned that once they receive Bishnoi's approval, they plan to announce another 50 candidates. He stated, “We see Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Lawrence Bishnoi.”

In his letter to Bishnoi, Shukla expressed pride in Bishnoi being a North Indian from Punjab. He emphasized that the North Indian Development Sena, which is officially registered at both national and state levels in Maharashtra, advocates for the rights of North Indians throughout the country.

Lawrence Bishnoi has recently been linked to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, with Bishnoi’s gang claiming responsibility for the crime. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are actively investigating the case.