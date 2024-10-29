Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: ‘Mahayuti Alliance Will Work for People’, Says Milind Deora (Watch Video)

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena MLA candidate from Worli, Milind Deora, stated on Tuesday that the Mahayuti alliance will work for the people. He filed his nomination papers for the Worli Assembly seat today, where he will compete against the incumbent MLA from Shiv Sena (UBT), Aaditya Thackeray.

"Today I have filed my nomination form for Mahayuti from Worli Constituency. I took the blessings of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar. We will work for the people here," said Milind Deora.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to take place on November 20, with the counting of votes for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23. The opposition alliance, known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), aims to regain power in the state against the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.