Diwali 2024: PM Modi Calls Celebration 'Special' as Ram Lalla to Celebrate at Ayodhya Temple for First Time in 500 Years (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described this year’s Diwali as “special,” noting that, for the first time in 500 years, Lord Ram will celebrate Diwali at the newly constructed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the citizens on Dhanteras. In just two days, we will also celebrate Diwali, and this year's Diwali is particularly special. After 500 years, Lord Ram is seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya, and this will be the first Diwali celebrated with him in his magnificent temple. We are all very fortunate to witness such a special and grand Diwali," PM Modi said through a video conference.

The Prime Minister also extended his congratulations to the youth receiving appointment letters through the Rozgar Mela. "On this auspicious day, in the festive spirit, 51,000 youth are receiving appointment letters for government jobs at the employment fair. I offer my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to each of you," he said, adding that the process of securing permanent government jobs for thousands of young people nationwide is ongoing. He noted that appointment letters have also been distributed to numerous youth in BJP- and NDA-governed states.

"Our government has a special identity in Haryana. The government there does provide jobs, but it does so without any expenditure and without any slip. Today, I especially congratulate the youth who have received appointment letters in the Haryana Government. Furthermore, it's noteworthy that the newly formed government in Haryana has made an exemplary start by providing employment opportunities to around 26,000 youths," PM Modi said.