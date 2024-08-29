Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Mahayuti To Hold Seat-Sharing Talks Soon, Says NCP State Unit President Sunil Tatkare

NCP's Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare announced on Thursday that the three constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance will soon engage in seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming assembly elections. Tatkare made this statement while speaking to reporters in Nanded during the 'Jansanman Yatra,' led by party president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are expected to take place in October-November. The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be contesting these elections.

When asked about the upcoming elections, Sunil Tatkare stated, "The Mahayuti allies will meet in the next 4 to 5 days for initial discussions on seat-sharing. However, there will be no discussion on the seats that are currently held by the respective parties."

On Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar's allegation that funds meant for different government schemes were being diverted towards the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, he said, "I was a finance minister of the state in the past. The amount allocated for the tribal development and social justice departments cannot be shifted anywhere."

