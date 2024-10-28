Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Milind Deora Grateful for Party's Decision to Nominate Him as Mahayuti Candidate from Worli

Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora expressed his gratitude for the party's decision to nominate him as a Mahayuti candidate for the Worli constituency. He stated his commitment to understanding the aspirations of every resident in Worli and assured that he would ensure their voices are heard by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"I agree with Shiv Sena's decision to field me as a Mahayuti candidate from Worli, Mumbai. I will try my best to understand the aspirations of every Worlikar and convey their voice to @mieknathshindeJi," Milind Deora posted on X.

The Worli constituency is set for a high-profile electoral battle as Milind Deora prepares to face Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Deora confirmed on October 25 that he will contest against Thackeray in the upcoming elections.

Milind Deora, a current Rajya Sabha member and three-time MP from South Mumbai, has been tasked with overseeing the Worli constituency during the Lok Sabha polls. On October 24, Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, filed his nomination for the Worli assembly constituency. Prior to submitting his nomination, Thackeray expressed confidence that the residents of the constituency would support him.