Republican Party of India Denied Seat in Maharashtra Assembly Election, Says Party Chief Ramdas Athawale (Watch Video)

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale expressed his dissatisfaction over the seat-sharing agreement in the Mahayuti alliance and said his party did not get any seats in Maharashtra for the upcoming assembly polls scheduled to take place on November 20.

Athawale said that he met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the seat-sharing talks and and gave him a letter. "The Republican party has not got a single seat. It is a party of honest workers...Under the leadership of PM Modi. The Republican party is with NDA and Mahayuti," he added.

#WATCH | Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says, "I talked to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and gave him a letter. The Republican party has not got a single seat. It is a party of honest workers...Under the leadership of PM Modi. The Republican party is with NDA and… pic.twitter.com/aZWsCObyxD — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

The union minister said he demanded at least 2 seats from the ruling alliance for his Republican Party of India. The meeting comes amid growing unease in the Mahayuti Alliance party over the seat-sharing formula in the state.

In a post on X, Athawale shared a photo of his meeting with Fadnavis and said, "Met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today in Mumbai and discussed about seat distribution. Republican Party is the leading party in the state and the Republican activists said that they are unhappy about the seat distribution."

Also Read | Scuffle Erupts Between NCP-SP Leader Jitendra Awhad and State Minority VP Yunus Shaikh in Mumbra Over Election Manifesto (Watch Video).

Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and courting to take place on November 24. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday released its new list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The list features Milind Deora, who will contest against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Worli. Sanjay Nirupam has been fielded from the Dindoshi constituency.