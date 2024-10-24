Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MNS Candidate Raju Patil Files Nomination From Kalyan Rural Constituency in Presence of Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Raju Patil filed his nomination papers from Kalyan Rural Assembly constituency in Maharashtra ahead of the state's assembly polls on November 20. Along with Patil, MNS chief Raj Thackeray was present during the nomination filing.

Kalyan constituency is the only constituency where MNS won in 2029 assembly polls. This is an agri-dominated constituency, and since this is the constituency of MNS MLA Pramod alias Raju Patil. It is predicted that the Mahayuti alliance will take a soft stance against the MNS candidate.

Also Read | MNS Thane Candidate Avinash Jadhav Files Nomination for Maharashtra Assembly Election in Presence of Raj Thackeray.

On the other hand, the Thackeray group has fielded Former MLA Subhash Bhoir, who withdrew from the election due to the pressure technique used in the Thane in the last election.