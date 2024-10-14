Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Model Code of Conduct to Take Effect Within 24 Hours

The upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra are expected to be announced soon, with the Election Commission likely to hold a press conference tomorrow. This announcement will trigger the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is anticipated to come into effect within 24 hours of the current Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Sahyadri Guest House.

This Cabinet meeting is expected to be the last one before the code of conduct is enforced, marking the end of the current government's ability to make major decisions. Over the past few days, both ruling and opposition parties have increased their activities in preparation for the elections.

The Election Commission had previously reviewed election preparations in Maharashtra, indicating that all processes must be finalized by November 26, as the state assembly's term concludes in November. Given that the MCC is usually in place for 30 days, the election announcement could occur very soon to ensure that the entire process, including results, is completed before the assembly's term ends.