No Toll Entering in Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Toll Waiver for Light Vehicles at Five Toll Booths; Check Details

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led cabinet has approved a complete waiver of toll charges for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths entering Mumbai. This order will take effect from tonight, October 12.

The toll plazas that will be toll-free are Dahisar Toll Naka, Mulund Toll Naka, Vashi Toll Naka, Airoli Toll Naka, and Anand Nagar Toll Naka. The initiative aims to ease commuters' financial burden and facilitate smoother travel into the city during this Diwali and upcoming festive season.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces in the cabinet meeting that full toll exemption will be given for light motor vehicles at all 5 toll booths entering Mumbai: Chief Minister's Office



Chief Minister Shinde made the announcement during a cabinet meeting, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving transportation accessibility for residents and visitors alike.