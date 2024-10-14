Mumbai Toll Tax Exemption: Check Eligible Light Motor Vehicles for Toll-Free Entry

The Maharashtra Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday, October 14, has approved a complete waiver of toll charges for light motor vehicles (LMVs) at all five toll booths entering Mumbai. This decision will take effect from midnight tonight, October 12.

The announcement comes as part of the government's efforts to facilitate smoother transportation and reduce commuter costs during the festive season. The toll plazas affected by this exemption include Dahisar Toll Naka, Mulund Toll Naka, Vashi Toll Naka, Airoli Toll Naka, and Anand Nagar Toll Naka. With the upcoming state elections, this initiative is also seen as a strategic move to garner public support.

CM Eknath Shinde said that this is an historic decision as there used to be traffic jams on toll plazas. He said our Mahayuti government has given relief to light motor vehicles by exemption at toll gates. "At the Mumbai entry point, people from all over Maharashtra come, there used to be traffic jams, people were demanding for exemption and also went to the court, I have come up with a solution, our Mahayuti government has given relief to light motor vehicles by exemption at toll gates," he added.

Speaking to the media after the announcement, he said, "Definitely, their time will be saved, pollution will be reduced, traffic will be reduced, fuel will be saved. It is a historic decision and a masterstroke."

Light motor vehicles are categorized by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) into two broad classes: Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) and Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV). LMVs are primarily non-transport vehicles that do not serve commercial purposes.

Vehicles Comes Under LMV:

Cars: All types of passenger cars, including hatchbacks and sedans.

Jeeps: Typically used for personal transport.

Auto-rickshaws: Commonly used for short-distance travel.

Taxis: Vehicles used for hire but classified as LMVs.

Delivery Vans: Small vans used for transporting goods.

Mini-Trucks: Used for personal or light commercial purposes.

To qualify as an LMV, a vehicle must have a gross vehicle weight of not more than 7,500 kg and typically features a smaller engine capacity, often around 50cc or less.

“This is a good decision. We have been protesting for the same for the last 12 years under the leadership of Raj Thackeray. Many of our people had gone to jail then. We are happy,” said a MNS worker as they celebrate the decision of the Maharashtra government.