Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MVA Unable to Finalize CM Candidate; Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat Doubts Alliance Will Remain Intact After Polls

As the ruling coalition and opposition parties engage in posturing ahead of the Maharashtra elections, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat expressed uncertainty about the unity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). On Thursday, he raised doubts about whether the alliance would remain intact after the elections.

He stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners—Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP)—have not yet reached a consensus on their chief ministerial candidate. He also claimed that each of these parties is indirectly or directly announcing its own CM face.

Talking to reporters here, the leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Sena claimed, “A lot of discussion is going on in the MVA camp over CM candidates. Some Sena (UBT) leaders have met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Congress has also staked claim to the post.” Shirsat claimed that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has now indirectly announced Jayant Patil as a potential candidate.

Hinting at a larger role for Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil following next month’s assembly elections, Pawar stated on Wednesday that it is the collective wish for Patil to take on the "responsibility to rebuild the state." He said that the MVA cannot enter the assembly polls with a single chief ministerial candidate. Shirsat, who represents the Aurangabad (West) assembly seat, expressed doubts about the alliance's unity post-elections, claiming that the MVA parties are likely to engage in friendly contests in nearly 50 seats.