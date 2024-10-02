Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MVA Will Defeat Ruling Mahayuti, Says Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala

AICC in-charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, expressed confidence on Wednesday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will defeat the ruling Mahayuti in the upcoming state assembly elections, which he asserted are being postponed. The Congress leader stated that seat-sharing discussions with the MVA partners are progressing smoothly and said that the opposition alliance will present a united front in the state polls, noting that there are no differences among the constituents of the MVA.

The MVA includes the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are expected to take place next month. "We will defeat the Mahayuti (comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP). The question is when will the elections be held," Chennithala told reporters after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at Mani Bhavan here.

He noted that seat-sharing discussions are ongoing and will continue for some time. "The elections are being postponed, and the state cabinet is making 40 decisions each day. The real concern will be the implementation of these decisions," he remarked.