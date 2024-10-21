Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Releases 5th List

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar has released its fifth list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024. The list with 16 names, includes seven candidates for assembly constituencies in Mumbai suburbs. The VBA has also decided to give a fight in Baramati, where Dy CM Ajit Pawar is the sitting MLA and likely to be renominated. The list released on Monday evening, includes constituencies like Navi Mumbai's Airoli and seven from Mumbai suburbs: Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Malad, Andheri East, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East and Chembur.

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi announces a list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections



Elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23. pic.twitter.com/Bhl7ypsGpy — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024

The VBA was the first to announce candidates for the Maharashtra assembly. The party is contesting on its own after the talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) did not bear fruits during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. The VBA opted out of the MVA when the seat-sharing talks failed. The elections to the 288-member assembly will be held on November 20. The result will be declared on November 23.