Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Raj Thackeray Asks Party Workers To Be Ready To Contest 225–250 Seats

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, during a recent meeting, directed party members to gear up for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections by preparing to contest a substantial number of seats. A senior party official disclosed that Thackeray urged readiness to vie for between 225 and 250 seats out of the total 288 in the assembly.

After a meeting, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar informed reporters that party officials will be dispatched to various regions across the state. Their task will be to assess and report back to Thackeray on the party's election preparedness.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had declared support for the BJP-led NDA during the Lok Sabha elections. Raj Thackeray also campaigned for the NDA though his party was not in the fray anywhere.

