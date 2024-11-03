Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Sada Sarvankar Plans Meeting with Raj Thackeray Amidst Amit Thackeray Controversy in Mahim

Political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up as the 2024 assembly elections approach, particularly in the Dadar Mahim constituency of Mumbai. This year marks a significant moment for Amit Thackeray, son of MNS president Raj Thackeray, as he enters the electoral fray for the first time. He faces a strong contender in Sada Sarvankar, the current MLA from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, who has been elected multiple times and is known for his solid public relations.

While Sarvankar has expressed his determination to contest the elections, some voices within the political circles suggest that he should not run against Amit Thackeray. Despite this, Sarvankar remains steadfast, stating his intention to meet Raj Thackeray to seek blessings for his campaign. He affirmed, "I am a Mahayuti candidate. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar have all wished and blessed me. I have filled the nomination form and started campaigning. I have complete faith in my voters. I am grateful for the work I have done for them for the last 15 years, and I will definitely win."

In response to the situation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the Sarvankar-Amit Thackeray debate, emphasizing the need for strategic discussions among allies. He noted, "We were together during the Lok Sabha elections, and I had discussions with Raj Thackeray about the assembly strategy. He mentioned that the Shiv Sena-BJP-Nationalist Grand Alliance should be discussed, but he also began naming candidates for constituencies, including where Amit Thackeray will contest. Raj is our old colleague and activist, and it’s crucial for us to maintain morale among our workers."

As the election date draws nearer, the dynamics between these two candidates will be closely watched, with both vying for support in a constituency that holds significant political weight.