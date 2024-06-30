Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress to Jointly Contest Polls, Says Sharad Pawar

After Lok Sabha Election now it's time for Maharashtra state election which will be held in month of October. It seems that In Maharashtra MVA will be applying same strategy as INDI Bloc did in general election. On Sunday Sharad Pawar Congress Party Leader, Sharad Pawar said that Shiv Sena UBT, Congress and NCP (SP) will be contesting election jointly.

While taking to press Sharad Pawar emphasized the moral responsibility of major opposition parties in Maharashtra to protect the interests of smaller allies who were part of the coalition during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The NCP (SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) constitute the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which governed the state from November 2019 until June 2022 when the Thackeray-led government collapsed.

Pawar further added that opposition will present a united front to the people of Maharashtra, stressing the need for change in the state. He declared, "As Arjuna aimed for the eye of the fish in the epic Mahabharata, our focus is on the upcoming elections in Maharashtra. The Congress, NCP (SP), and Uddhav Thackeray's Sena (UBT) will jointly contest the Vidhan Sabha polls. Collective leadership is our strategy."

Also Read: Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Scheme: Check Complete Eligibility Criteria here

Regarding seat-sharing discussions, Pawar mentioned they have not yet commenced but will begin soon. He acknowledged the positive response received by NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, while expressing a commitment to also accommodate smaller allies like the Left parties and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) in the upcoming assembly elections.

In response to questions about the Maharashtra government's recent budget presentation by the Eknath Shinde administration, Pawar highlighted key initiatives such as a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for women aged 21 to 60, three free LPG cylinders annually for households, farmer-friendly measures, and a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for youth skill training. The budget, presented four months ahead of the state polls, aims to address crucial social and economic issues.