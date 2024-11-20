Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Shiv Sena Candidate Sanjay Shirsat’s Vehicle Attacked in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Blames Shiv Sena UBT

In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat’s car was attacked, with his son Siddhant Shirsat inside at the time. The assailants targeted the vehicle from the rear, hurling stones that shattered the car’s window, before fleeing the scene. The incident has heightened tensions in the constituency, with Shirsat accusing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s candidate, Raju Shinde, of orchestrating the attack to instill fear among voters.

Expressing outrage over the attack, Shirsat said, “I have contested three elections, but I’ve never witnessed anything like this. The stone was so large it could have caused a tragedy. Eight days ago, I alerted the police about suspicious activity in the area. Vehicles, including two black Scorpios without number plates, have been roaming the city. A few days ago, my wife’s vehicle was followed as well.” He accused the opposition of resorting to intimidation tactics, stating, “These incidents are being orchestrated because they fear losing the election. Their aim is to scare voters and prevent them from casting their votes. If such incidents persist, we will take necessary measures to ensure security.”

Shirsat further alleged that Raju Shinde had brought outsiders to the constituency to create chaos. “They are acting like kings of the constituency, trying to terrorize voters. But the people will not succumb to these tactics. They will break this cycle of fear.”

What Exactly Happened?

Siddhant Shirsat, recounting the event, said, “As I left home, some individuals stopped my car and warned me to ‘stay in line’ and ‘be careful.’ When I confronted them, they fled. Later, as I drove toward the constituency, I noticed four two-wheelers and two four-wheelers following me. Suddenly, they attacked my car with stones.”

Siddhant also highlighted ongoing threats, saying, “For the past few days, certain vehicles have been tailing me, and I’ve been receiving warnings. Even our party workers are being threatened.”

Allegations of Conspiracy

Shirsat believes the attack is part of a larger conspiracy to disrupt the election process and intimidate voters. “This is an attempt to instill fear among the electorate. However, the people of this constituency are resilient and will not be deterred by such tactics.”