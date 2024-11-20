Maharashtra Election 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Defends Vinod Tawde Amid Allegations of Money Distribution

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde has been defended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of making false allegations to cover their imminent defeat. Speaking in Nagpur on Tuesday, Fadnavis said, "This is a typical reaction when defeat becomes evident. Tawde had merely gone to meet party workers. No money or objectionable items were found with him, nor did he distribute any money. In fact, he was attacked."

Fadnavis further alleged that the opposition's claims lacked substance. He criticized NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, accusing him of making baseless statements to gain publicity. Referring to previous incidents, Fadnavis questioned the credibility of Deshmukh's claims, stating, "It's like scenes from a Rajinikanth movie where a stone thrown from behind manages to hit someone's forehead in front. Such allegations are an attempt to tarnish the BJP’s image as they sense their defeat."

Tawde Clarified as a Friend

After a scuffle broke out in Nalasopara over alleged money distribution between BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) workers, Tawde was seen leaving with BVA president MLA Hitendra Thakur in his car. When questioned by reporters, Thakur said, "Tawde is my friend; I was taking him for lunch."

Considering the charged atmosphere, Thakur reportedly helped Tawde leave safely to avoid any law-and-order disruptions. Heavy police presence was arranged across Vasai-Virar to maintain peace.

Press Conferences Cancelled

Both Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and BJP had scheduled press conferences to address the incident, but the Election Commission prohibited them, leading to their cancellation.

Opposition’s Allegations

BVA chief Hitendra Thakur alleged, “BJP leaders informed me that Tawde came with ₹5 crore for distribution. He was caught red-handed distributing money, and the hotel's CCTV was turned off. The hotel staff must be investigated.”

However, BJP candidate Rajan Naik refuted the allegations, saying, "Tawde had come to provide guidance to booth-level workers. Who distributes money openly in a hotel hall?"

BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused the opposition of conspiring to defame the BJP before the elections. “Tawde is a national-level leader; why would he distribute money? This is clearly a ploy to malign us,” he said.

Reactions from Opposition Leaders

NCP leader Jayant Patil stated, "Even though money is being distributed across the state, Maharashtra’s self-respecting citizens cannot be bought. This is a state of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar’s ideologies."

Congress President Nana Patole demanded strict action from the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP-Shinde government, facing imminent defeat, is attempting to buy votes using money amassed through corruption.