Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Praises Mahayuti Government, Draws Inspiration from Bal Thackeray

In the race for Maharashtra’s Mahim constituency, Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar has expressed firm support for the Mahayuti government, headed by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar. Sarvankar lauded the administration's efforts, remarking, “This Mahayuti government is doing a wonderful job.” Sarvankar, a long-time admirer of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, emphasized the late leader’s legacy of supporting small-time candidates. “Bal Thackeray never contested elections himself but always helped small candidates like us,” he noted. Drawing on his deep connection with his constituency, he stated, “My relationship with the public is the same as that between a mother and child,” symbolizing the close bond he seeks to maintain with voters in Mahim.

Sada Sarvankar, the Shiv Sena candidate for the Mahim constituency, filed his nomination despite opposition from both the BJP and senior Shiv Sena leaders. While his party workers waited for three hours at the party office to hold a rally, Sarvankar chose to go directly to the election office.“Filing the nomination was my priority to avoid any confusion or errors,” he explained, while also apologizing to his supporters for not being present.

Before submitting his nomination, Sarvankar visited the Siddhi Vinayak temple to seek blessings. He revealed that he faced pressure to withdraw his candidacy but remained firm.“I've been working in this constituency for 30 years. I care deeply for this community and want to be available to the people whenever they need me,” he said. On the pressure to step down, he added, 'Those who are pressuring me should reconsider their stance.”He faces tough competition from two prominent candidates, Amit Thackeray from the MNS and Mahesh Sawant from Shiv Sena (UBT).