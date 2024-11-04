Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar Stands Firm on His Nomination, Set for Triangular Contest in Mahim Against Amit Thackeray

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 4, 2024): Sada Sarvankar, a three-time sitting MLA from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), has confirmed he will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Mahim constituency. His decision comes after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray declined to meet him on Monday.

On the final day for candidates to withdraw their nominations, Sarvankar announced that he would remain in the race. This announcement sets the stage for a triangular contest in Mahim, where he will face tough competition from Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray of the MNS, and Mahesh Sawant from Shiv Sena (UBT).

There were discussions suggesting Sarvankar might withdraw his nomination, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde encouraged him to seek a resolution through dialogue. Sarvankar attempted to meet with Raj Thackeray to discuss potential candidates for the seat, but Thackeray declined the meeting.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena candidate from Mahim Assembly Constituency Sada Sarvankar says, "... On being asked by CM Eknath Shinde, I went to meet Raj Thackeray to advise him on a suitable candidate for the seat. I was asked to accept Raj Thackeray's decision no matter what. But… pic.twitter.com/r2PkeAswZj — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2024

“On being asked by CM Eknath Shinde, I went to meet Raj Thackeray to advise him on a suitable candidate for the seat. I was asked to accept Raj Thackeray's decision no matter what. But even after waiting for some time, he did not agree to meet me... I have the highest regard for Raj Thackeray and I see him as a reflection of Balasaheb Thackeray. I would have followed his orders had he met me once. But now I have filled my form as a Mahayuti candidate and I will work for the people of Mahim,” Sarvankar said during a media interaction as quoted by ANI.

Despite earlier speculation regarding his withdrawal, Sarvankar confirmed he had not withdrawn his nomination.

The assembly polls for the 288 seats are scheduled on November 20. The counting of votes will be done on November 23. The Model Code of Conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly Election came into force on October 15, 2024.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.