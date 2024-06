Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Taking Control of State Is My Endeavour; NCP (SP) Must Win Assembly Polls for That, Says Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, June 13, said it would be his endeavour to take control the state of Maharashtra, for which his party must win the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled later this year. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) helmed by him put up an impressive show by winning eight out of ten Lok Sabha seats it contested in Maharashtra in the recently-concluded general elections.

Addressing people from Shirsuphal village in Baramati, the former Union minister said the people of Baramati constituency remained silent during the election period.

"Our party functionaries used to tell me that people are silent and they are not speaking openly. I asked them not to worry and said that even if they are not expressing themselves, they will press the right button (of EVMs). And the same thing happened. When the EVMs were opened, the magic was seen as you people voted in large numbers," he said.

Sharad Pawar in Baramati

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar visited the Shirsuphal village in Baramati Taluka, and interacted with farmers to understand their issues. His nephew, Yugendra Pawar, was also present during the visit pic.twitter.com/hgmLPOjcfY — IANS (@ians_india) June 13, 2024

He appealed to people to stay united as the state assembly elections are just around the corner. "In the next three to four months, state elections are taking place. Come what may, it will be my endeavour to take control of the state. To achieve this, we must win the assembly polls," he said.

Pawar's daughter and NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule won the high-stake family battle for the Baramati seat for the fourth straight term, defeating her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar. Following the Lok Sabha election results, Pawar has been meeting people in Baramati and making preparations for the state assembly polls.

Pawar recalled that he was the chief minister of the state for four terms, Union agriculture minister for a decade, and defence minister for two years. "All these things can happen when your collective power is there. I will try to resolve the issues you have put forth before me. However, I cannot give assurances now because a different government is in place. But after four months, we can certainly resolve these issues," he said.

Pawar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks during the polls. "During the polls campaign, the prime minister spoke on the topics that should have been avoided," he said.